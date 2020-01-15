Sloan Museum gets $1 million grant for ambitious expansion, renovation

(1/15/2020) - The Sloan Museum in Flint is receiving another $1 million gift to support its current $26.5 million expansion and renovation.

The Michigan Strategic Fund is providing the grant to help renovate the existing 58,000 square feet of museum space and add 42,000 square feet of new space.

Museum officials hope the facility will attract 225,000 visitors a year when it reopens and serve as a catalyst for more economic growth in Flint.

The museum closed in June to embark on the ambitious project, which is scheduled to be completed in 2021. All of the static exhibits are being reimagined to incorporate new interactive and immersive technology.

The museum will reopen with a new name -- the Sloan Museum of Discovery.

The Flint Cultural Center, which operates the museum, hopes it can become a better resource for STEM education, social studies learning and a workforce development tool.

The Sloan has a temporary location open in the Courtland Center Mall during the renovation and expansion project.