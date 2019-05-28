Sloan Museum opens new Robot Zoo interactive exhibit

(5/28/2019) - Children are able to see animals larger than life.

The Sloan Museum at Courtland Center Mall in Burton rolled out the Robot Zoo. The 5,000-square-foot exhibit reveals the magic of nature as a master engineer through Sept. 8.

Eight robot animals and more than a dozen hands-on activities illustrate real-life characteristics, such as how a chameleon changes colors, how a giant squid propels itself and how a fly walks on the ceiling.

Visitors can hear and see the movement of the animals.

"All of the robot animals body parts mimic how real animals bodies work,” said marketing manager Caitie O’Neill. "They're really unique, they're something most people have never seen before.”

Machinery in the robot animals simulates the body parts of their real-life counterparts. In the robot animals, muscles become pistons, intestines become filtering pipes and brains become computers.

Children can learn about stem concepts like engineering, construction, design and biomedical.

"It's a great way to teach kids both about animal body structures and about human body structures,” O'Neill said.

Most of the machines are equipped with tools that allow children to be hands on with the animals. Hands-on activities include “Swat the Fly,” a test of the visitor’s reaction time and “Sticky Feet,” where visitors can see what it’s like to be a fly on the wall.

Triggering the “Tongue Gun” demonstrates how a real chameleon shoots out its long, sticky-tipped tongue to reel in a meal.

O’Neill said children have fallen in love with the Robot Zoo.

"The kids are so excited when they come into this exhibit, the robots are just so amazing," she said.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is free for Genesee County residents and members. Non-resident tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6 for kids ages 2 through 11.