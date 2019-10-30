Slushy snow accumulations likely Halloween night

(10/30/2019) - The Halloween forecast is still calling for the first snow of the season around Mid-Michigan.

Rain showers will be ongoing Thursday morning for all cities from the Saginaw Bay area southward with snow to the north. Northern areas will likely start Thursday morning with a slushy inch of accumulation on grassy surfaces.

Pavement will still be warm enough to melt anything that falls.

Through the day rain continues to the south with a switch over back to rain or at least a rain-snow mix to the north. Temperatures will hover in the lower to mid-40s until the afternoon.

Rain starts to transition back over to snow starting with the northern counties around 4pm on the backside of the storm system. As the storm moves east, we can expect the snow to spread further south.

Sad news for trick-or-treaters since the changeover will likely be between 5 to 8 p.m. for Mid-Michigan.

Wet snow will continue into the overnight and end early Friday morning. When all is said and done there could be a slushy inch of accumulation around the Tri-Cities with less than an inch around Genesee County and the Thumb.

Roadways will be in good shape for the most part. With that being said, please keep in mind that bridges and overpasses in addition to any elevated surface could be slick into Friday morning.