Small businesses around GM facilities eagerly awaiting return of customers

(10/28/2019) - Brad Khirfan did a little victory dance when he drove to his party store across the General Motors complex in Flint.

Khirfan's Super K party store is hoping its business will return to normal now that customers who work at the GM facilities across the street are back on the job after a 40-day strike.

The parking across the road from Khirfan's Super-K party store at Bristol and VanSlyke roads was full of vehicles for the first time in six weeks with GM employees back on the job.

Khirfan and several local business owners have had a tough go financially over the last 40 days. They are looking forward to business getting back to normal with the 40-day strike over.

"The phone's ringing and that's a good thing," said Maurice Bonner, the manager at Latina's Italian on Bristol Road.

He hopes GM workers will return to dine now that the strike is over.

"Our employees, they still gotta pay bills so we have to keep people employed and somehow we managed to do it," Bonner said. "Nobody lost many hours. They lost tips, that was the biggest thing, but we kept people employed."

He said workers from the Flint Metal Center, Flint Assembly and Flint Engine Operations account for roughly 70 percent of his business. Now that they're back to work, he knows he'll get his customer base back.

"We should notice right away, within a couple days," Bonner said. "We keep numbers every day, so we'll see the numbers from last week and compare them to this week."

Khirfan took a big hit over the last month.

"We lost probably two-thirds of our business," he said. "September and October will go down as two of the worst months that we've had in the 30 years that I've been here."

Khirfan said the lost business forced him to make some decisions -- he didn't necessarily want to make.

"Fortunately most of the overhead is constant and about the only place you can save is on payroll, so we were forced to have to cut some of the hours and I worked a few more myself just to try to cover the difference," he said.