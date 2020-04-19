Small businesses in dire straits await financial lifeline from feds

Democratic leaders and President Donald Trump say they are closing in on a new $450-billion dollar deal to restart the small business loan program that has run out of money. As business owners across the country wait for a lifeline during this economic crisis, for one Bay City business owner the Paycheck Protection Program would mean a way to keep his business afloat.

“I’m doing bills today… the bills never stop but the revenue does.”

Kim Coonan owns Coonan’s Irish Hub in Bay City and like countless other small business owners, his once thriving bar is now barely scraping by.

“I’ve got some savings I can work with but other than that, soon, I’ll be going into my own personal money,” says Coonan.

A coronavirus diagnosis only added to those worries.

“My fear, like a lot of other small businesses, you lose less money shutting the doors,” shares Coonan.

A recent Main Street America survey revealed a staggering 7.9 million small businesses would be forced to shut their doors for good if the shutdowns continue for much longer. That as the Paycheck Protection Program – a newfound lifeline – runs out of money.

“It’s been devastating to small businesses,” says Veronica Horn, president and CEO of the Saginaw Chamber of Commerce. “One day they’re serving the public… The next day, they’re shut down… It’s unbelievable. We weren’t ready for anything like this.”

According to program data, Michigan ranks 35th in the nation when it comes to that first round of PPP loan approvals based on 2019 payroll data, even though it holds the fifth highest number of cases in the U.S. Prompting a letter to the Small Business Administration from nine of the state’s representatives in Washington:

”We write to express concern that our state, despite being one of the hardest hit states in this pandemic, currently ranks in the bottom third of states receiving small business loans.”

ABC 12 attempted to call the SBA for clarification and got only a full voicemail box.

“I think we do need rationale from the SBA, but I also think it’s incumbent on congress to get back there and vote on the second stimulus package,” says Horn. “It’s got to happen now.”

“I did fill out some papers and I think that was right about the time when they ran out of money,” relates Coonan. “I haven’t heard back.”

Negotiations to approve a second more than $400-billion cash infusion for the PPP are ongoing and could happen as soon as Sunday night or Monday morning.

Yet, Kim and countless other small business owners – are now on borrowed time.

