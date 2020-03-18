Small communities feel the impact after restaurants close because of the coronavirus

(3/18/2020) - As impacts continue to be felt across Mid-Michigan because of the coronavirus, smaller communities in the area are trying to take it in stride.

In Au Gres, a town of less than 1,000 people in Arenac County, there are few businesses that are open this time of year but since the closure of restaurants, there are even fewer. One example of that is Ali's UpNorth, which sits off of M-23.

Allison Wiltse, the owner of the restaurant, said that has had to send most of her workers home.

"It's impacted them a lot," she said. "In our small community this time of year we generally aren't overly busy anyway so I mean this still has hurt us."

The restaurant is just one of a few businesses in the entire town and Wiltse said that everyone there tries to help each other out.

“We have a great community," Wiltse said. "Everybody is very supportive. Everybody is there to see everybody else succeed so it’s a great challenge. It’s a great challenge for us.”

Wilste said that she has made some changes to the restaurant so that she can stay open for the community and her workers by offering delivery and takeout each day from 12-7 p.m.

Even during this difficult time, she said there are some positives to the situation.

"With the governor offering unemployment, most of them [the workers] are good to stay home with their kids and kind of get reunited with their families," Wilste said.

Wilste said that she hopes for a quick recovery for all small businesses after this is all done.

"I do feel that it's going to hurt us for a little bit but when times are changing back around and people are ready to get out and about, I think we'll bounce back pretty well," she said. "It's going to take time but I think it's going to take time anywhere."

She also calls on every community to support their local businesses during this time.