3 dead after small plane crashes while approaching Lansing airport

(10/3/2019) - Three people died when a six-seat airplane crashed on approach to Capital Region International Airport on Thursday morning.

The single-engine non-commercial aircraft crashed around 9 a.m. near Airport and State roads, according to our sister station WILX.

Airport spokesman Spencer Flynn said that the pilot was trying to land when it crashed west of Airport Road. It is unknown at this time how many people were on the plane.

Emergency personnel are on the scene of the incident at Capital Region International Airport that happened at 8:57 a.m.

Clinton County and Lansing Fire also there for mutual aid.

"Currently the runway is still open and the airport is still open," Flynn said. "Sadly, we have the kind of infrastructure to absorb incidents like this and continue our air service."

Flynn added that they are working on clearing the scene.

Ingham County sent out an alert that Airport Road between State Road and Port Lansing is closed. They say it will be closed until further notice and to please avoid the area.

Flynn said that they don't yet know the cause of the crash.

“No details on that. I know that it was coming in on the approach and that’s when something went wrong,” he said.