Smart thermometers, app help Vassar elementary fight the flu

(12/17/19) - It's a new tool in the fight against the flu. An elementary in Vassar is among 30 schools across the state trying out the smart thermometer and app to help track illnesses in real-time.

"To get them free for our families was amazing," explained Central Elementary School principal Lisa Riccobono.

The FLUency Program aims to help prevent the spread of the flu and other illnesses by alerting the school and parents about what's going on in their building.

Janelle Goodell, a special education teacher and parent at Central, started using the Kinsa QuickCare Thermometer and app more than a year-and-a-half ago after receiving an email about the free program.

She shared the program with her school, which was able to sign up for it and receive the thermometers late this fall.

It has practical uses for parents who often hear about it when a new bug arrives. "'Mom I really don't feel good and my stomach hurts,' and I know flu is going around, well that kinda has me say, 'oh my goodness she got it'," Goodell said.

Now Goodell is no longer blindsided by a new illness, which as we know can travel fast in schools.

"There's a cool little app that goes with it. You take the kids' temperatures, it saves the temperature, then you can go in and say what their symptoms are and what medication you gave them," Goodell said.

Goodell uses thermometer and app on three kids, including nine-year-old Monroe. "She pulls out the app and I just watch all the bubbles go up and when all the bubbles are gone I can take it out of my mouth and it just gives me something to do, to watch it," Monroe said.

Riccobono gets the data regularly. "Tells me what's going on in the classrooms, I can also log in to the website and see where, which grade levels it's hitting, so we know where we need to disinfect a little bit better."

While the goal is to prevent illness from spreading sometimes that's not possible, but the new tool can still help.

"If the teachers know that something's going around and that their classroom is particularly targeted with the sickness they can adjust their lesson planning so their kids aren't missing the major pieces and can plan appropriately," Riccobono said.

Riccobono said about half of the 400 students at the school signed up for the FLUency Program.