(6/12/2019) - Smoke filled the radiology room of a McLaren Health building near Hill Road and Dort Highway, forcing everyone to get out.

The Grand Blanc Township Fire Department says a transformer that feeds power to the X-ray machines overheated. That caused the room to fill with smoke until firefighters cut power to the unit.

The malfunction never caused any flames and the facility reopened to patients less than an hour after the incident was reported.