Smoothie King bringing healty menu to new Flint Township location

(9/30/2019) - A new restaurant chain offering a healthy menu is planning to open a new location in Flint Township next week.

Smoothie King is bringing one of its 50 planned Michigan locations to 5009 Miller Road in Flint Township. That is on the southwest corner of Miller and Linden roads.

The eatery is scheduled to open Oct. 8 with a grand opening event on Oct. 19. Two people every hour can win free smoothies for a year from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 19.

“We are excited for the chance to bring something different to the people in our community," said Christopher Klebba, president of operator Northern Diamond Management. "We want to provide access to exceptional service and ingredients to help become part of your lifestyle whatever your purpose may be.”

He said Smoothie King aims to inspire guests to live healthy and active lifestyles. Drinks include whole fruits and vegetables with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

Smoothie King offers drinks in five categories:

-- Fitness Blends with protein-rich ingredients to help people working out refuel their bodies.

-- Slim Blends with drinks under 350 calories per 20 ounces.

-- Wellness Blends packed with essential vitamins.

-- Take a Break Blends designed to provide a reward.

-- Kids Blends featuring flavors that children might like.

"We look forward to offering amazing, purpose driven products and continuing to create leaders in our system," Klebba said.

The Smoothie King in Flint Township will be the chain's fifth in Lower Michigan. Hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.