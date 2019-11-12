Snow complicates corn harvest

(11/12/19) - Ask any Mid-Michigan farmer and they'll tell you 2019 is a year they won't forget.

"I wouldn't call it a disaster by any means, but I would call it more of just a challenge," said Greg Ackerman with Ackerman and Son Farms in Tuscola County.

From April until now it's been a rollercoaster ride.

"Normally we would be washing the equipment up and getting ready for deer season, but this year it's been a struggle right from planting season, all the way through it seems like. So this will be one that we remember and we'll learn from, I think, and the kids, the next generation will learn from," Ackerman said.

Ackerman said during spring planting they dealt too much rain.

As a result, for the first time in 41 years of farming, he wasn't able to plant a dry bean crop. Instead they put a cover crop on those fields.

The excessive rain lasted into the summer, and was followed by too little rain.

Then on Sept. 10 strong winds blew through his Tuscola County community leveling an old barn, tearing trees from the ground, and the hail shredded some of their crops.

Already harvest was running late, then the snow arrived.

"We did a little bit of harvesting Sunday before the snow got here, and now we're at a standstill," Ackerman said.

The combine that would typically be used to harvest corn is now parked until the conditions are right.

"It doesn't matter if there's snow on the ground really, we can still run. We just have to get it melted off the stalks and the ears," Ackerman explained.

Ackerman said snow in the stalks and ears can lead to bigger equipment problems. "Because it gets into the combine and it plugs the combine up."

To get moving again and finish harvesting the remaining 700 acres of corn in their fields, they need some sun or at least warmer temperatures.

In the meantime they're doing what they can to wrap up an incredibly challenging year. "This is a sugar beet field that we took off, harvested, and then we put a cover crop on it and now we're just tilling it up, so we dig it up for next year," Ackerman said.

Even preparations for the 2020 planting season are a challenge.

Before the snow blanketed the fields the ground was wet and tough to work with. "It's like slicing a knife through butter, you know what I mean, versus and you slice it through it shatters, that's the difference," Ackerman said.

Across Michigan the USDA reports only 33 percent of corn used for grain has been harvested, which is well below the five year average of 64 percent.

Ackerman said he needs a good 12 days to harvest his remaining corn crop before ending this incredibly challenging year.