Snow plowers ready for fresh onslaught of winter weather this weekend

(1/16/2020) - Private snow plow contractors are looking to take advantage of this weekend's weather.

Snow plowers are gearing up for a weekend of wintry weather in Mid-Michigan.

One of them says this season so far is not much different from a year ago. So far, the lack of snow is hurting some seasonal snow removal workers.

"It's pretty similar to what we had last year," said Keith Kirby, president of Curbco in Flint Township. "We're fortunate there's other work for most of our team members, but some of our team members, especially our seasonal team members, without snow you know it causes them to have a short work week and, you know, that's disappointing to us."

Curbco is ready for whatever Mother Nature brings this weekend. The snow will allow them to have more work for their seasonal employees.

Kirby said they need more frequent snow events to come out on top. While the weather is easier to manage when it's consistent, he said clients expect them to be ready no matter what.

At this point, there is plenty of winter left.

"We're really only about 25% of the way through the actual winter on the calendar and I've seen Mother Nature drop it's wrapped pretty strongly in the month of February and March over the years, and if that happens this year will all forget about how mild it was early on," Kirby said.

He expects this weekend's weather event, unlike the snow and freezing rain system last weekend, to bring wetter and heavier snow. He said that certainly changes their approach.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is also getting ready ahead of this weekend's snowy weather.

Completely clearing the pavement of ice and snow will be a continuous process during the storm, using overtime if necessary.

Associate Region Engineer Kim Zimmer said he goal is to clear one lane of traffic in each direction during the storm and completely clearing the pavement as soon as possible after the storm.

MDOT is prepared to call in extra crews this weekend as needed.

"We are prepared to fight winter storms all winter," Zimmer said. "We have the staffing. We look at staggering our shifts and watching the weather and calling crews in when necessary to keep the roads safe -- and if we go over the budget we just have a little bit less summer work we'll be doing."

Compared to a year ago, Zimmer says the state has used about 25% more salt, but that's largely in part to the early November snowstorm. However, officials are not worried about running out and plan to treat the roads as necessary.