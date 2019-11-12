Snow plows busy clearing Mid-Michigan roads at day after November storm

(11/12/2019) - The Veterans Day snowstorm on Monday gave way to a cold and slippery commute for many drivers in Mid-Michigan on Tuesday.

Roadways around Mid-Michigan were improving Tuesday after the Veterans Day snowstorm blanketed some parts of the region under more than a foot of snow.

Snow plow drivers were busy working to clear the roads beginning early Tuesday and they planned to continue through the day.

The Genesee County Road Commission had about 55 trucks on the road around 4 a.m. plowing roads and applying salt. Officials expect the primary roads, expressways and paved local roads should be good by Tuesday afternoon.

Subdivisions and gravel roads should be done by the ends of Wednesday.

The Saginaw County Road Commission had about 40 or more plow trucks out beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday after logging more than 10 hours on Monday. An overnight crew there worked on trouble spots.

Road workers say the sun was helping Tuesday, along with the salt. Saginaw County plows hit most primary and secondary roads on Monday and planned to plow subdivision roads on Tuesday.

Anyone venturing onto the roads on Tuesday was reminded to keep a safe following distance and be prepared for icy conditions. With high temperatures in the 20s, anyone heading outdoors should bundle up.