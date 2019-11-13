Snow slows down removal of leaves

(11/13/19) - Officially, winter is still more than a month away.

But you wouldn't know it, after a November winter storm dumped heavy snow across parts of mid-Michigan.

In fact, some homeowners were still raking leaves when the storm hit.

The calendar still says autumn, but it sure looks and feels like winter.

"The snow fell really early. We haven't even really had time to even get out here. We've gotten some, but we've missed a lot of the leaves. And we still even have leaves on our tree. So, its been strange," said Taylor Rice, a Flushing resident.

Mid-Michigan residents have gone from bagging or raking leaves, into snow removal mode, making clean-up even tougher.

"My husband was snow blowing. All the leaves kept getting stuck in the snow blower, and he had to keep hitting with the stick to try and get the leaves out," added Amanda Ward, also from Flushing.

It's been especially challenging for those communities like Flushing, that sweep up leaves along street curbs.

"When the snow plows were out, they did make efforts, in regards to with the pile of leaves. They did have to avoid them, in regards to a safety concern, and with the clearing of the streets and such, so those leaves still are on the street," remarked Flushing City Manager Brad Barrett.

Eventually, the snow will melt as temperatures return to the 40s, allowing streets to be swept, even if they are wet.

"We'll return to leaf collection in the next week. Our leaf collection will end the last week of November," added Barrett.

However, all that melted snow has to go somewhere, which makes it very important to check storm drains and remove any leaves or other debris.

Most communities will wrap up leaf pick-up by the end of the month, but check with them if you have any questions.