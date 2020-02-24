Snow storm sets sights on Mid-Michigan

(2/24/2020) - A storm system will cause messy travel conditions late Tuesday night all the way into Thursday morning.

Snow starts to move into areas south of Saginaw Bay first after about 9 p.m. Tuesday. Once the snow starts it'll slowly get heavier into Wednesday.

Through the day Wednesday, the snow will be moderate to heavy and blow around in a stiff northeast wind.

Visibility could be low at times and travel will likely be delayed and very slow going. There will be blowing and drifting, making plowing difficult.

Areas along the I-69 corridor will have the heaviest snowfall with totals dropping off quickly around Saginaw Bay and points northward.

Some areas will get between 5 to 8 inches of snow to the south with some pockets near 10 inches possible. Those pockets will be very localized though.

Things are still coming together and these totals could be tweaked based on storm track and intensity as we get closer. Please check back for updates.