Snowfall could affect travel around Mid-Michigan this weekend

(1/16/2020) - Snowfall could affect travel plans around Mid-Michigan on Friday night and Saturday.

About 4 to 6 inches of snow is possible around the I-69 corridor and Great Lakes Bay Region with more than 6 inches possible north of Saginaw Bay.

These are rough numbers which will be refined Thursday and Friday as models begin to come to better agreement. The National Weather Service hadn't issued any watches or warnings by 1 p.m. Thursday.

Snowfall is expected to begin falling late Friday and continue into Saturday. Saturday afternoon, temperatures may warm to above freezing and change the snowfall to rain for a while in the southern part of Mid-Michigan.

This will cut down on totals further southward.

Precipitation is expected to remain all snow throughout the weather event in the northern part of Mid-Michigan, which is why snowfall totals could be higher there.

The snow is expected to be wet and heavy, which may leave roadways coated with snow and slush on Saturday.

No significant freezing rain is expected as part of the system despite the change to rain. But, as temperatures fall on the backside of the system Saturday night, any water on the roads could freeze and keep them slick.

Travel could be difficult for much of Saturday and to start Sunday, as scattered snow remains into the second half of the weekend.

