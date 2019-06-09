Soap Box Derby returns to Flint for the first time in decades

(06/09/2019) - 3, 2, 1...and go.

And just like that Soap Box Derby racing is back in Flint for the first time since the mid-90s.

Flint hosted its first Soap Box Derby in 1936, and now that it's back it offers hands-on STEM lessons.

"Yeah it's really cool because you actually have a part in it and we actually made a part in history with bringing back the soapbox derby,” said Keira Dumas-Kneieper.

The race - held at Chevy Commons near the campus of Kettering University - featured kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Flint, Freeman, and Springview Elementary, Beecher Middle School as well as St. Pius X Catholic School.

For many of the racers, it was their first time.

"It seemed very interesting so I asked my dad about it and he said we can definitely do it,” said Ashlyn Davis. “So we ended up doing it and we had a lot of fun."

Grand Blanc’s Chase McCallum took home first place of the Derby's Super Stock Division and qualified for the 82nd First Energy All-American Soap Box Derby Race Week in Akron, OH on July 14-20.

Blake Whiteside took second and Caden Hatchew came in third place.

For some, they were as excited off the track as they were racing.

That's because of everyone who came out to cheer them on.

"Well basically my whole family, my mom my dad, my little brother,” said 10-year-old Patrice Howard of Flint. “It actually feels great especially to have my Nana come even though she has to work and everything she still tried to make it out here and she did."

And while not everyone was able to take home a trophy - others offered tricks on how to help get an advantage.

“If you want to win you like lean,” said Howard. “You basically need all your weight up front because that's how you win."

