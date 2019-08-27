Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort hosting hiring fair for variety of jobs

(8/27/2019) - Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is looking to fill dozens of positions during a hiring fair on Thursday.

The Mount Pleasant attraction is looking for stewards, line cooks, line servers, housekeeping, hosts, wait staff, server assistants and more from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Black Elk Building.

“If you are looking for a new and exciting job, we are looking to fill all kinds of positions,” said Melissa Harnick of the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort Human Resource Department.

The hiring fair includes on-the-spot interviews and job offers on the same day for some applicants. Harnick said the casino offers industry-leading benefits.

Soaring Eagle will waive all fees for obtaining a gaming license for any employees who need one for their job.

All applicants must be 18 or older. Everyone coming to the hiring fair should bring a valid driver's license or state ID card, along with a Social Security card or birth certificate.

The Black Elk Building is located at 7500 Soaring Eagle Blvd. in Mount Pleasant. Call 989-775-5600 for more information.