Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort hiring 'a lot of new people' at job fair Tuesday

(11/19/2019) - Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is looking to fill dozens of positions during a hiring fair on Tuesday.

The Mount Pleasant attraction is looking for hosts and hostesses, waitstaff, line servers, guest relations representatives, call center agents, housekeepers, front desk agents and more from 2 to 8 p.m. in the Soaring Eagle ballrooms.

“We are definitely looking to hire a lot of new people,” said C.C. Griffus, who is the advertising public relations manager at Soaring Eagle.

The hiring fair includes on-the-spot interviews and job offers on the same day for some applicants. Soaring Eagle will waive all pre-employment costs for all employees.

All applicants must be 18 or older. Everyone coming to the hiring fair should bring two forms of identification and an updated resume.

Soaring Eagle Casino Resort is located at 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd. in Mount Pleasant. Call 989-775-0046 for more information.