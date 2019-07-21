Soberfest celebrates 25 years in Flint.

907/21/19)-Some good clean fun.

A softball game for recovering members,-- one that has grown over the years to include the community.

Soberfest is celebrating 25 years in Flint.

It's a family fun day filled with tons of activities-- including face painting, a magic show, and even karaoke.

While the main event is the 16-team softball tournament, there was also assistance for those looking to begin recovery.

"Whats really wonderful about it is that it allows other people in recovery to see they're not alone," said Tom McCale, retired

Admission was free to the event.

It took place Sunday at the Union City Ball Fields on Torrey Road.