Sola Salon prepping for comeback after quarantine

The doors to hair and nail salons, barbershops, spas and other businesses offering similar services have been closed since March 21.

Sola Salon in Fenton, it is home to 30 stylists, nail techs, and aestheticians.

"We listen and we're more than just hair sometimes we're therapists in a sense. And it's nice catching up with them and it's like a little spa therapy," said stylist Cheyenne Eads.

Sola like many salons, spas, and barbershops use the gold standard disinfectant Barbicide. Moving forward, all stylist at Sola must get Barbicide Certified.

"The sanitation training goes beyond hair so I've made it a requirement upon entry to the world again that they provide their certification and have it posted in their studio. At the end of the day the most important thing in our industry is providing safe environments for our clients when it starts to reopen," said owner Kevin Lent.

When Salons do open, social distancing will be a big factor and with individual studios it'll make keeping space easier to manage.

"The physical set up is uniquely positioned to encourage social distancing required and minimize exposure. It's just client and hairstylist that's it. No people you have to get through," said Lent.

Along with only one client and one stylist in each studio, new protocols will also be put into play for everyone involved.

"We're going to ask them to do a lot of things to help us help them. Stay in contact," said stylist Denise McDowell. "When they arrive for an appointment we can say don't come in, stay in the car. We'll let you know when it's your turn. We're staying up on that so we can make it safer."

