Solidarity Sunday back again on Day 14 of UAW-GM Strike

(09/29/19) - It's been exactly 14 days since UAW Workers failed to come to a contract agreement with General Motors, leading to the first strike since 2007.

Nearly 50,000 workers across the country are now walking the picket lines, waiting for the two sides to reach an agreement.

In the meantime, UAW members without a paycheck from GM are getting one from the UAW, but a much smaller amount.

That's why strikers say now more than ever, they are relying on community support.

For them, there's no better day than a Solidarity Sunday.

"It's an opportunity for the community to come out and support us on a Sunday, where they're not working their normal jobs," Mark Betley, UAW Local 659 member said.

He added, "Maybe to come out and bring supplies or walk the picket lines for a couple hours and just show support."

Chuck Inman, a publicist for Local 659 said, "It's getting family involved in the movement during the strike. Letting them understand what's going on and what's needed."

UAW President Gary Jones says he plans to continue Solidarity Sunday every week until a strong agreement is reached.

At noon each Sunday, a local union chaplain will also be on the picket lines offering words of support.