Several animal shelters offering reduced adoption fees Saturday

(10/10/19) - At least three animal shelters in Mid-Michigan are offering reduced adoption fees this weekend thanks to a West Michigan benefactor.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is planning another "Empty the Shelters" event on Saturday to defray pet adoption costs. Bay, Saginaw and Shiawassee counties' animal shelters are taking part.

Bay County Animal Services and Adoption will offer reduced adoption fees on Saturday. Dogs will be available for $25 and cat adoptions will cost $15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12.

The shelter said puppies would not be part of the event, but some young dogs and adult dogs would be available. Anyone who plans to adopt a cat is asked to bring a cat carrier.

The Bay County shelter is located at 800 Livingston Street in Bay City.

The Shiawassee Humane Society and Saginaw County Animal Care and Control also are taking part in the national "Empty the Shelters" campaign. Dog adoptions will cost $25 at both facilities.

Anyone hoping to adopt pets from any of the three shelters should contact them ahead of time for instructions on how to get preapproved for an adoption.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is working with more than 125 animal shelters in 26 states for Saturday's event.