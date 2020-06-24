Some bagged salads sold at Aldi recalled amid cyclospora outbreak

(6/24/2020) - The recall of salad mixes is expanding as health officials investigate an outbreak of cyclospora infections.

Hy-Vee brand, Jewel-Osco Signature Farms and ALDI Little Salad Bar bagged salads labeled “garden salads” have been removed from grocery store shelves in Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

If you have the recalled salads from Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco and ALDI, throw them away, even if no one has gotten sick.

The Food and Drug Administration says the outbreak is affecting seven Midwestern states - Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin. There have been 122 reported illnesses with 19 hospitalizations since May.

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can cause diarrhea, loss of appetite, stomach cramps and bloating, nausea and fatigue.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are still investigating the outbreak.

