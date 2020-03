(03/15/20) - Before your head out the door for religious services this morning, check to make sure service is still happening.

On Friday Saginaw and Lansing Catholic Dioceses told parishioners that it's okay to miss mass.

In Detroit, Diocese Roman Catholic church has cancelled their masses until April 6.

On Friday Governor Gretchen Whitmer banned all events with more than 250 in attendance until April 5.