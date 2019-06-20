Some construction delays due to soggy soil

(6/20/19) - As you might expect, some road construction projects are running into delays with all of our rain, especially this month.

With June rainfall running more than 3" above average for Flint and more than an inch in Saginaw, even the best projections on when construction season will end and orange barrels removed can be a bit optimistic.

"It's hard for our construction equipment to get through that area without causing more of a mess than it would normally, and it cuts down on production," said Steve Katenhus, MDOT Davison Manager.

One of the biggest in Genesee County is the complete reconstruction of a large part of I-475 connecting I-75 to downtown Flint.

"Now that we've opened up the roadway and torn down to put down, establish a new base on that, we've had a significant amount of rainfall which has delayed our construction by probably around 2-3 weeks," commented Katenhus.

Some work can still be done, even in the rain.

However, pouring cement has to wait for dry weather, in order for the new pavement to properly harden and cure.

"We're internally talking, along with the contractor, looking at different avenues, things that we can do to help make sure that we are going to open I-475 up at the end of the construction season this fall," added Katenhus.

Believe it or not, according to the Genesee County Road Commission, the Hill Road reconstruction project from Dort to Fenton is actually ahead of schedule by a month, despite eleven days this month of measurable rain.

That could mean less headaches for drivers beginning as early as September, weather permitting.