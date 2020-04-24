Some in-home health care workers in Michigan get temporary pay raise

(4/24/2020) - Some Michigan health care workers are getting a $2 per hour pay raise during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the pay raise extends to direct care workers providing in-home behavioral and long-term care services to children and adults funded by Medicaid.

“It has never been more important to care for our most vulnerable residents, and these direct care health workers are risking their lives every day to make sure we continue to flatten the curve,” Whitmer said.

The temporary pay raise will remain in effect for April, May and June.

“It is our duty as Michiganders to ensure these front-line heroes have the financial support they need to continue doing their critical work while caring for themselves and their families,” Whitmer said.