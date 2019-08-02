Some lakes maintain record highs into August, receding begins

Despite the dry month of July, the Great Lakes water levels are still smashing records into August.

It brings up the question, “Do we need the rain or not?” It’s definitely a thought on many folks mind’s since the drier weather has settled in. On one hand, the lawns are drying up and the fire danger is increasing. On the other hand, we want the lake levels to fall a bit.

August now marks the fourth month in a row that at least some of the Great Lakes have tied or broken high water levels. There is good news though! According to the Army Corps of Engineers, the water will now start to recede through the rest of the year.

The Lake Michigan-Lake Huron basin is now one inch lower than this time in July with Lake Erie falling three inches. Lake Superior was still on the rise and comes in at one inch higher than July 2nd.

The decline for some lakes was thanks to a July with below average rainfall. It’s the first month since March in which we saw precipitation come in below average.

Even with that decline, some records are still very impressive. Lake Erie for example is six inches higher than the previous record for August. Superior is one inch above its previous August record high and Lake Michigan – Huron is coming in one inch below its record for the month.

The departure from the long-term average for August continues to impress as well. Lake Michigan-Huron is 31 inches above that average with Lake Erie at 33 inches above. Lake Superior coming in at 13 inches above long term average for this month.

As stated before, finally the water will start to recede. The water levels are forecast to fall one inch on Lake Superior and two inches on Lake Michigan-Huron. Erie and Ontario are expected to see significant decreases due to a large increase in dam releases along the St. Lawrence Seaway falling five and seven inches respectively.

High lake levels bring a number of issues to our state and surrounding areas. High erosion along the shoreline, property damage, and numerous rounds of flooding from highs winds blowing already high waters onshore. Many docks are now underwater and will suffer water damage from being submerged so long.

Thankfully August is expected to be warmer and drier than normal once again. Which is good news in terms of water levels on the Great Lakes. This will help dry up some water by causing a faster rate of evaporation.