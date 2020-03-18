Some GM plants still operating despite agreement to close

(03/18/2020) - Less than 24 hours after Detroit's three automakers vowed to keep plants partially open, Ford, GM and Fiat-Chrysler are suspending production in the U.S. until the end of March.

At least one Mid-Michigan plant, however, is still up and running for the time being. On Wednesday, that caused a lot of confusion among union members.

The Detroit Three released a statement confirming the shutdown of all U.S. plants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"You still work on the same job. The place runs 24/7, so there's still some concern there. There's a lot of people in and out, and you just want to keep yourself safe," UAW Local 598 member, Kevin Logan said.

Union members received the letter from UAW President Rory Gamble confirming the immediate shutdowns.

That provided a huge sigh of relief. But then, some members received an alert saying they would continue working until second shift on March 25, washing away that comfort from the corporation.

"Very disheartening that they're not taking our safety into account. I put my heart and soul into every one of those trucks that I build, and I don't think that they're repaying that work and that effort," UAW Local 598 member Adam Schmidt said.

UAW Region 1D Director Steve Dawes helped clear up the confusion. He said that since production is still in progress, they need to finish and shut down the operation properly.

March 25 is the latest it will take to close, but workers can expect body shops and paint shops to close before then.

"It would make me feel a lot more comfortable that I'm not spreading this sickness that we've been exposed with to my family and anybody else I come in contact with," Schmidt said.

Dawes said Flint Assembly isn't the only plant in the region still operating right now. As of Wednesday night, others include Customer Care and Aftersales Parts Division in Swartz Creek, Davison Road Processing Center, Flint Tool & Die, Flint Metal Center and Flint Engine Operations.

On Thursday, local chairmen will have an in-depth list of everything happening and will be communicating that to union members.