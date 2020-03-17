Some school employees required to work during coronavirus closure

(3/17/2020) - All Michigan schools are on day two of being closed. Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the decision last week to shut down classrooms until April 5th.

She said it's the responsible choice to minimize the risk of exposure for not just the children, but educators and everyone's families.

Whitmer said luckily, the three-week closure lines up with the vast majority of spring breaks.

But, one group of educators in Flint said if they don't show up to their school building during this shutdown, they're not getting paid.

"We do everything. We sub when teachers are not there, we sub when teachers are there, we are the first thing the children see in the morning, we're the last thing they see at night. We do it all," SEIU President Carmella Johnson said.

The Flint Community Schools paraprofessionals apparently even show up to the school buildings in the midst of a national emergency.

After the Governor's announcement last Thursday, Johnson said she had a meeting with the Superintendent.

"And, we were told that's not in our contract, which I did not know we needed that in our contract," Johnson said.

She explained if their 67 paraprofessional members do not show up to work, they will not get paid during this school building shut down.

"I would just think that in a national emergency, contracts would go out the window and the safety of our employees would be number one, and making sure that they are paid," she said. "And like I said, it's only 67 of us. It's not like you have thousands. It's not like we make a whole lot of money. It's not going to break the district."

What are they doing when they show up?

"Two different schools have called me and said they're doing absolutely nothing," she said.

Johnson's biggest concerns are many parapros don't have someone to watch their kids if they go to work, several of them are older than 65-years-old (and the Trump Administration has asked that age group and up to stay home right now), and one employee has breast cancer, another has lupus.

"So, their immune systems are already compromised as it is," Johnson said. "But, during the year, they're able to take sick days and you know, those types of things. But, during this situation, because it's considered a summer schedule, even though it's not summer, they can't use a sick day."

Johnson said they have no choice but to not get a paycheck for the unforeseen future.

"We are just in a very uncertain time. But, I'm certain that our people need to be at home safe. While getting paid," she added.

ABC12 reached out to Flint Community Schools for a comment on the matter.

In a statement, Superintendent Dr. Derrick Lopez responded: "The health and well-being of our students, teachers and staff remains a primary concern. Daily or hourly staff, including paraprofessionals, are invited to work in collaborative teams of less than 10 people, in keeping with state and federal recommendations, to fulfill a critical component of the District Improvement Plan—Student and Family Wellness checks. All daily or hourly staff receive compensation for this time, in keeping with what is outlined in their employment contracts. We have been and will continue to encourage any staff with concerns to share them with their supervisor so we can make accommodations, if needed. We are fortunate to have a dedicated team of passionate professionals who are committed to the children and families we are privileged to serve. I am grateful for their devotion to our children and our community."

