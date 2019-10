(10/15/2019) - A deck of somewhat rare mammatus clouds captured a lot of interest over Mid-Michigan on Tuesday afternoon.

ABC12 Chief Meteorologist JR Kirtek said mammatus clouds often are associated with thunderstorms, but not always. They generally form in a turbulent atmosphere.

Sinking pockets of air within the cloud deck cause parts of them to sag, often looking like cotton balls hanging from the sky.

