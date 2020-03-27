Son arraigned on murder, mutilation charges in father's death

(3/27/2020) - The 27-year-old accused of killing and mutilating the body of his 50-year-old father was arraigned Friday.

Aron Scott Reeves II is charged with open murder and mutilation of a dead body in the death of his father, Aron Scott Reeves.

Police found the body of the elder Reeves in a dumpster near some businesses on Davison Road between Center and Averill roads around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

A business owner said someone who is known to dumpster dive found a trash bag containing body parts and told him. The business owner then called police.

RELATED: Sources say 27-year-old man suspected of killing his father, throwing body parts in dumpster

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said investigators found Reeves' entire body in several bags, along with other key pieces of evidence. Fingerprints led police to a residence on Tiptree Path in Flint.

Police found more evidence in trash bags by the curb in front of that residence, Leyton said. That led police to obtain a search warrant for inside the residence, where the Reeveses lived together.

Leyton said investigators found blood in multiple places and a circular saw, which he believes Reeves II used to dismember his father's body. Authorities believe the elder Reeves died of stab wounds.

Leyton believes Reeves II had help to carry out the crimes.

"It's not easy to carry or drag a corpse, even when cut up, that distance," he said. "So one would suggest that there had been help, but we're still investigating that issue."

Reeves II was arrested after investigators served a search warrant of the home. He remained in the Genesee County Jail on Friday after arraignment.