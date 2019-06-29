Song of the Lakes Sweet Adeline's Chorus hosting 50th anniversary party July 13

(06/29/19) -- Song of the Lakes Sweet Adelines Chorus will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary with a Barbershop BBQ Bash Saturday, July 13, at the Flint Polish Legion of American Vets.

The event starts at noon and runs until 6:00 pm.

The park is located at G-4323 W. Carpenter Rd., Flint, Michigan.

The award winning chorus celebrates 50 years of harmony in the Greater Flint/Lapeer/Tri-City Areas and beyond and invites former members, friends, and families to join in the fun and festivities.

There will be free food and entertainment by the chorus and guest quartets. The public is invited to attend this exciting event to help the chorus celebrate and reminisce their rich history of barbershop music.

Call 810-742-0977 for information about the party.

You can also click on the video player above to learn more.

