Sons of murder victim attack her killer at sentencing

Chaos broke out inside an Ohio courtroom Thursday when a convicted murderer was blindsided by the victim’s sons.

Sixty-two-year-old Dale Williams was set to be sentenced for the murder of Elizabeth Pledger Stewart. The victim's daughter was about to make a statement when the victim's sons jumped Williams.

It took deputies some time to get the situation under control. One of the men was tased.

“He killed my mother, man,” the man said as deputies handcuffed him. “That was my mama! She took care of me, bro, when nobody else did.”

The brothers were arrested and will serve 30-days in jail for contempt of court.

