Source of Lapeer gasoline explosion possibly a local gas station, police say

(5/29/2019) - With evacuations lifted, residents returned to their homes and businesses in Lapeer reopened after an early morning gasoline explosion in the sewer.

Downtown Lapeer was evacuated after a gasoline explosion early Wednesday.

Residents described the blast as thunder around 4:30 a.m., when pressure from gasoline vapor built up in sewer pipes around downtown Lapeer.

"It shook my house," said Treg Barck.

He soon learned Mother Nature had nothing to do with it.

"That's when the fire department and police department came into our buildings and evacuated everybody," Barck said.

There was also some type of explosion inside a bathroom nearby.

The Lapeer Police Department initially responded to a noise complaint from the explosion on Nepessing Street. Officers found several manhole covers displaced in the area, Police Chief David Frisch said.

The Lapeer Fire Department called in a hazardous materials team as authorities began a voluntary evacuation of the downtown area. Many residents left their homes for most of Wednesday and downtown businesses stayed closed for the day.

Buddy Beyer, owner of Beyer Furniture, decided to stay.

"I open this store rain or shine, snow. I figured I might as well. I might have a customer, I might not. I'm just here," he said inside his downtown store.

Beyer's store is just down the street from where crews were working to contain the gas leak. He did not smell the gas that others had to deal with on Wednesday.

Frisch said nobody reported getting ill from the gasoline fumes and no injuries were reported from the explosion. Crews were still working on containing the active gasoline leak and cleaning it up Wednesday evening.

"We will be here until the situation is corrected," Frisch said.

Crews spent much of the afternoon testing for levels of gasoline vapors in each manhole, trying to determine the cause of the leak. Frisch believes the source may be a gas station downtown.

"At this point and time we are still in a containment phase, getting the leakage of the gasoline into the sewer pipes under control before we can start a cleanup," he said.

Crews were working near the area where police say gasoline levels were the highest. They will also need to ventilate the sewer area as well.

"Based on the age of the building or current upgrade, they may have changed their attachment to the sewer system, so some have strong gas odors and others do not," Frisch said.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and Young's Environmental Cleanup had crews in Lapeer assisting police and firefighters with the situation.

Authorities expected to remain active in the area for several hours into Wednesday evening.