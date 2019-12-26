Southbound U.S. 23 closed after semi crashes into Owen Road bridge

(12/26/2019) - Authorities closed the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 at Owen Road after a semi truck crashed into the bridge.

A semi truck crashed into the Owen Road bridge over southbound U.S. 23 in Fenton. (photo by Michelle Hodges-Ketter)

The crash was reported around 1:40 p.m.

The semi went off the freeway and rode up an embankment before hitting the bridge and catching fire. Videos from the scene show the semi truck's cab engulfed in flames.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

