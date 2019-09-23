Southfield City Clerk facing 6 felony charges connected to 2018 election

(9/23/2019) - As Michigan approaches the November elections, state officials took a step forward to ensure the safety of your voting rights.

Monday morning Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced election fraud charges against Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins.

Hawkins faces six felony charges in connection to absentee ballots in the November 2018 election.

Nessel said it's important voters feel secure when casting their vote.

"It's not just a right that belongs to the people, it's the right that gives the people their power and their voice,” said Nessel. “Every citizen must know that when they enter the ballot box the vote that the case will be counted and the collective will of the voters will be carried out."

The charges came after an investigation found unauthorized or inaccurate changes made to the list of voters on absentee ballots. Benson says it’s because of a move from voters, that these violations were able to be discovered.

"The constitutional amendment that the voter’s enacted last fall expanded the security of our democracy through post-election audits,” said Benson. “And in part because of that, I am more confident than ever that these additional security provisions will ensure that we are able to prevent incidents like this in the future and certainly in all instances, detect them and seek swift justice when they do occur."

Benson said the outcome of the 2018 elections were not affected by tampering. Nessel said the election system depends on many things, but it all starts with one piece.

"The integrity of our election system is dependent on more than just the equipment we use, the places we vote, or the policies that we implement,” said Nessel. “It's also dependent on the actions of the public officials that are charged with the important responsibility of overseeing and safeguarding our election process."

On another note of voter safety, Microsoft announced recently it'll offer free security updates through the 2020 election for voting systems still running on the soon to be outdated Windows 7 software.