Space still available for Flint Children Museum's Breakfast with Santa

(12/01/19) - Saturday December 7th you and your family can enjoy breakfast with Santa at the Flint Children's Museum.

There's still space available for two breakfast sessions happening at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

After breakfast your child can play all day in the museum.

It's the second year of the event which turned out to be a big success last year.

Call 810-767-5437 to pre-register or visit FlintChildrensMuseum.org to learn more.

The cost is $10 per person for breakfast unless you're a Flint Children's Museum member. In that case, you pay $4 per person.