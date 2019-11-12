Special election scheduled to fill Sheldon Neeley's former State House seat

(11/12/2019) - Candidates have one week to declare their intention to run as a Republican or Democrat for Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley's former State House seat.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a special election for the 34th District seat will take place on March 10 with a primary election on Jan. 7. But first, candidates have several deadlines to meet.

The seat became open last week when Neeley resigned after Flint voters elected him mayor. Friday was his last day in his Lansing office and he was sworn in as mayor on Monday.

Neeley was elected to his third and final term in the Michigan House in November 2018 and still had about a year left in office. He would have been unable to seek re-election to the House due to term limits.

Whitmer wants to make sure Flint has full representation in Lansing through the end of Neeley's term.

“It is important that residents in the 34th House District have a representative in the legislature advocating on their behalf, while also providing voters with enough time to research and learn about the candidates who may decide to run for office,” said Whitmer.

Republican and Democrat candidates have until Nov. 19 to file paperwork and nominating petitions or a filing fee. They can withdraw from the ballot until Nov. 22.

Anyone running without a party affiliation can file paperwork to get on the ballot by Dec. 11 and withdraw until Dec. 16.

The primary election for each party to select a candidate will be Jan. 7 ahead of the election on March 10. That election will coincide with Michigan's presidential primary election.

The winner will serve until Dec. 31, 2020, and would have to run again during 2020 election cycle to win a full two-year term in the State House.

The 34th District covers much of Flint generally from Carpenter Road on the north, Hemphill Road on the south, Center Road on the east and Clio Road on the west.