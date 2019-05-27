Spectators line Center Road for Burton's Memorial Day race, parade

(5/27/2019) - Monday's Memorial Day Celebration in Burton was kicked off by a one- mile race, ending with a line of local public servants.

The Burton Memorial Day Parade brought the whole community together.

"Just remembering all those who have served for us and who have fallen. It's kind of just a day to celebrate them," Kelli Brady said.

The parade filled Center Street from Atherton to Maple Road. Several spectators lined the route to cheer on the participants and soak in the celebration.

"I like all of the fire trucks; and then, all the red white and blue floats," Brady added.

There were several participants including local politicians and judges, a float marking the Genesee County Fair's 170th birthday, plenty of classic cars and even the Flint Firebird's mascot Hot Wing.

While the candy was a big attraction for many of the kids, 10-year-old Nathaniel Jolly said Memorial Day is really about remembering the men and women who went to war for our country and never came back.

"It's just like people from like D-Day and World War I, World War II, Vietnam and the Cold War, well the Korean War," he explained. "I appreciate 'em for serving for us and getting our freedom."

Honor Guard Member Russell Hart shares the same gratitude. He's been helping lead the parade for 14 years.

"They fought for our country. And we're here, more or less, to honor the ones that passed, even the ones that didn't," he explained. "It means a lot to us. It's like we do a burial. The veterans deserve it and I'm gonna keep doing it. As long as I can stand, I'm gonna do it."