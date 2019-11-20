Speed limit lowered near two Grand Blanc schools, park

(11/20/19) -- If you're driving along Reid Road near Grand Blanc West Middle School or Reid Elementary, you might notice the speed limit is now 10 mph slower, at 45 mph.

"We decided that with it being 55, that speed is too high based on the traffic volume," said Grand Blanc Township Sergeant Scott Theede.

Theede says Reid Road is considered a rural road, and rural roads by default are 55 mph. That's a little fast for Ellen Miller who has kids in both the nearby middle school and elementary school.

"The lower the better, especially with all the stuff we have on that road," Miller said.

Miller has lived near Reid Road for 4 years. She says it's an issue that hasn't been addressed until now.

"It's a very backed up road during school starting and ending times. But generally speaking, I think people speed down that road too much and I hope they take note the speed limit is lowered," she said.

Theede echos that same thought, because with actions, come consequences.

"We want to make sure that those that are using Reid Road are doing that speed, so we will from time to time doing some enforcement," he said.

"It's a sad situation it really is that they go so fast, but we all have been there and we all have to deal with people who go too fast," Miller added.

The Genesee County Road Commission changed the speed limit and posted the appropriate signage Tuesday, November 19.