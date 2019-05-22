Slow down: Police step up enforcement in Hill Road work zone

(5/22/2019) As construction continues on Hill Road, Grand Blanc Township police are reminding drivers the speed limit is 25 miles per hour.

They even placed two of these signs along the stretch to remind drivers to slow down; but, the data from them shows the average speed is close to 35 miles per hour.

"It's combination of people who say they're not familiar with the area, that they don't see the signs, even though there is a 25 mile per hour sign posted about every 100 yards. And, other than that, it's just people being in a hurry," Sgt. Scott Theede explained.

The 25 mile per hour zone stretches from Fenton Road to Dort Highway on Hill Road.

Sgt. Theede said not only are they seeing speeders, they've noticed an uptick in crashes since the construction began.

So, he said officers are keeping an eye on the area when they have the chance.

The goal is keeping construction workers safe because they are just feet from the road working to give drivers the pot-hole free roads they've been asking for!

"One of the things that we want people to understand is when an officer makes a stop out here, not just Hill Road, but anywhere, they have a couple of options. One, is they can issue a ticket if they feel that is the best means or they can issue that driver a verbal warning. And again, education is our main goal," Sgt. Theede said. "We would love to come out here and sit for 20 minutes, 30 minutes and not have anybody speed by us, but as of right now, that's not happening."

And because it is a construction zone, that ticket could cost you a couple hundred dollars.

It's time to be patient because this project won't be done until November.

Or, Sgt. Theede said you can always travel down Maple or Grand Blanc Roads to avoid Hill.

