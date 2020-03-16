Splash Village in Frankenmuth will close Tuesday due to virus concerns

All bars and restaurants in the state have been ordered closed by the Governor.

In fact, many entertainment venues have been shutdown, but the list did not include water parks.

It made for a difficult decision by Zehnder's of Frankenmuth.

"A complete industry-wide shutdown of restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, is a world we haven't operated in," says Zehnder's of Frankenmuth CEO Al Zehnder.

But that is the world Zehnder and other restaurant and hospitality operators face. At 3pm, the sit down restaurant at Zehnder's closed but they are still doing take out.

"Our bakery is open, our food store is open, our lodging part is open, there still remains a question mark of the water park, that may change in the next hour or so, so stay tuned," says Zehnder.

As of this afternoon, Zehnder's Splash Village, the popular water park, was still open.

"It was unclear when the first directive came out, exactly what it impacts," he says.

Zehnder says he was aware that Great Wolf Lodge had closed its water parks in Traverse City and Sandusky, Ohio a few days ago.

He says he heard about some criticism on social media from a public health standpoint regarding the coronavirus outbreak, but he didn't close Frankenmuth's indoor water park at that point.

"There was no reason to," he says.

But today, after discussions with state agencies which oversee the hospitality industry, Zehnder was looking at the possibility of closing the water park. Which leads to another dilemma, hotels can remain open.

"The hotel is really dependent on the water park, and the water park dependent on the hotel, so we will have to see how that goes," he says.

He's preparing to discuss the situation with guests at the hotel and he is also doing a lot of communicating with his staff. Zehnder's has 945 employees in all, and some could be affected by the shutdown.

Al Zehnder is hoping the two-week closure will not be extended.

He has now made the decision that the water park will be closing tomorrow morning.