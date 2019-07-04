Split second looking at phone nearly kills Thetford Township driver

(7/4/2019) - The teen is still recovering from the crash that happened on Farrand near McCumsey Road in Thetford Township Tuesday night.

It's reported he hit these trees before ending up in the ditch on the other side of the road.

"3 out of 4 tires were ripped off completely and the drive shaft managed to come out from underneath the vehicle," Cameron Kulawiak said. "All the windows are busted out and windshield's caved in, the A pillar is pushed down to the steering wheel. That's some heavy damage."

It's some of the worst he's seen to a vehicle.

Kulawiak is the co-owner and operator of General Towing and Recovery.

He explained as he pulled up to the scene Tuesday night he immediately thought the driver hadn't survived.

"Surprisingly, he did and that's awesome," he said. "I'm glad to hear he made it and is doing alright."

The Thetford Township Police told Kulawiak the driver looked down at his phone right before the crash.

"It was a combination of bad roads, dirt road, potholes, trash in the roadway and over-correcting and a quick glance at the phone all played a big part. So, it comes down to distracted driving," he said.

As someone who is often working on the side of the road he knows the dangers of someone taking their eyes off the road even for a second.

"It only takes a second, just a quick look could be the difference between life and death, and difference between going home to see your family at the end of the night. A second could mean a lot," Kulawiak said.

He shared that message to the community in a Facebook post with several photos of the damage. Kulawiak said the driver's Mom encouraged him.

"She really wanted to make sure she brings some awareness to this, too," he explained. "Nobody wants to see their kid the way she's seeing her kid right now. Everybody wants their kid back home safe at all times."