Spoiling your ballot: what you need to know about absentee voting in Michigan

Michigan's critical primary is now under a week away.

Those absentee ballots are adding up - and could make all the difference in the final numbers. But what if you already voted - and your chosen candidate has already called it quits?

In the midst of a landmark surge in absentee voting...

As primary day looms, Tuscola County Clerk Jodi Fetting goes by the numbers.

"We are a little bit on the busy side here in the office," said Fetting. "Getting all of the final preparations done and ready for Tuesday."

She explains that while her communities have seen more modest absentee gains, on the state level, a change in Michigan voting law--enabling you to vote absentee for any reason--has nearly doubled the tally from the last election.

County clerks, reporting just shy of 800-thousand such ballot applications, with more than 400-thousand already turned in.

"Absentee ballots are counted on election day," explained Fetting. "Most jurisdictions will start by 8 am with the goal to be finished by 8 pm."

But amid a wave of high profile drop-outs and a rapidly thinning race, including Bloomberg's exit just this morning, you'll still find a whopping 15 democrats on the ballot come Tuesday.

So, what about the people who already voted and wound up backing a losing campaign? Turns out, they have another option.

"If a voter has already voted their ballot and their favorite candidate has since dropped out of the democratic or republican race, They can change that ballot," said Fetting. "It's not too late to do that."

It's called spoiling your ballot and as for how to go about doing that...

"They'll simply have to contact their local clerk in writing and the local clerk can them give a new ballot, issue that to them by mail and or in person and the voter will simply revote that ballot for the candidate of their next choice."

In the end, just making sure every vote counts.

"This is their pre election weekend so the clerks have office hours this weekend… so the voters have that opportunity to go into their local clerks office and get it figured out."

There's a deadline to have your ballot spoiled: it's this Saturday, the 7th at 2pm. That's the final day you can request a new ballot by mail. While the following Monday - just a day before the election - is the final day you can do it in person at your local clerk's office, at 4pm.

As always, you can check the status of your ballot online. To do so, click the link at the bottom of this story.