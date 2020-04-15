Spring Allergy Tip: Try Not to Touch Your Face

Experts say that the average person touches their face at least 23 times an hour.

Now that may be hard to believe but even at home this habit is a very easy one.

Let's say your watching TV, show is getting good, you might touch your face.

Or your working at home, just grinding away, you start thinking about something, you might touch your face.

"When we do scratch our face, there are certain chemicals in it. Like dopamine and serotonin. You just feel good doing it it's like a habit, we don't think twice about it," said Michael Tuczynski, resident physician. "Especially kiddos, they're always touching their face. You know now more than ever we need to be really cautious and conscientious about touching the face."

With spring here and the pollen numbers rising, it can get particularly hard not to touch your face because of the agitation from your sinus

But now more than ever, you need to resist that urge.

"When you think about it all the bacteria that are on your finger tips, your nails, even hiding in your nail tips a lot of times when we wash our hands it just doesn't hit the spot then we touch our face," said Tuczynski.