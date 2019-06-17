St. Charles manager off the job, but he and village won't say why

(6/17/2019) - The St. Charles village manager is off the job, but nobody is saying whether he was fired, resigned or left based on a mutual decision.

Former St. Charles Village Manager Matt Lane

Matt Lane had been the St. Charles village manager since 2015, but the township treasurer confirms he is no longer employed with the village.

The St. Charles village council went into closed session after Wednesday night's public meeting. When they came out, council members voted 6-1 to accept a separation, severance and release agreement with Lane.

Lane and other village officials could not be reached for comment Monday.

The village is currently facing a lawsuit by one of its police officers, Benjamin Jaime, who claims he was passed over the chief's job at the department last year, in part because he was outspoken about chemical contamination at the police department building.

Jaime and at least three other police officers who used the building over the past decade have been diagnosed with cancer. The village is working with the state of Michigan and an environmental company to eventually remove soil from the property.

Nobody could be reached to confirm whether the lawsuit played a role in Lane's departure.

"I had no idea that there was even a problem with Matt," said Joann Albrecht, who has lived in St. Charles for about 30 years.

She doesn't believe word of Lane's departure has spread around St. Charles yet.

"I'm very surprised he was terminated and I believe all the village residents have the right to find out why he was, when this happened, and who is going to replace him," Albrecht said.

An interim village manager employed by the Spicer Group in Saginaw will be in the office Tuesday.