St. Luke N.E.W. Life Center plans community baby shower

(9/4/2019) - No mom should bring their baby into the world feeling stressed or overwhelmed.

St. Luke N.E.W. Life Center is prepared to help local moms.

"We do this for women of Flint," Sister Carol Weber said.

For three years and counting, the center has hosted a community baby shower. It's all for expecting moms and new moms with babies six months and younger.

Weber knows that some women don't have access to anything for their babies.

"If we don't help them, they tell us they will not have any help," she said.

The center receives donations year round -- everything from baby clothes, shoes, bibs and strollers.

"These are such simple things and a lot of people have these in access and they are so excited to give someone else access," Weber said.

Some women are even in tears by the time the shower is over.

"It just warms our heart and it wants us to do more and more," Weber said.

Instead of playing baby shower games, they use the time to educate mothers about resources.

"We have talks, the talks are about healthcare, nutrition, breastfeeding, all the things empowering women," Weber said.

She said many people and businesses play a major role in this celebration and that's what makes it a success.

"It's just an incredible thing to see a community come together for a baby shower," Weber said.

The Community Baby Shower is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 20. Food will be provided. Anyone with donations or moms looking for help can call 810-239-8710