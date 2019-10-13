St. Luke New Life Center host annual Octoberfest fundraiser

10/13/2019 - When facing a life crises many people turn to St. Luke New Life Center in Flint for a helping hand. Fundraising is how the non-profit fulfills its mission.

"It gives us some of the money that we need to help all the people that we do." Sister Carol Weber and Sister Judy Blake opened St Luke New Life Center back in 2002.

For nearly two decades, the sisters and the center has helped thousands get back on their feet by providing them life skills, education and work place training.

Sunday the center hosted its annual Octoberfest fundraiser. Hundreds came out to provide moral and financial support for the mission.

Sister Carol says community support is critical to helping them meet the needs of the people who look to them for hope and help.

"It really helps us to be able to reach so many people in our community through our food pantry, our employment prep and through our literacy program," she said.

Last year's Octoberfest raised about $90,000. They want to top that this year.

Sunday's event included a buffet lunch, auctions, games and many people who have been helped by the center who shared their stories.

Tiffany DePriest was one of them. A medical condition forced her out of work and she landed down on her luck.

Someone referred her to the New Life Center. When she walked through the doors for the first time, she knew she had taken a life changing step.

"It was like I felt so much love and everyone was caring and loving from people there. And I just -- anyone I know that's down and out, I just introduce them to there. If you need anything that's the place," DePriest said.

Rebecca Arnell is another one who found hope at St. Luke. She's thankful for what they did for her.

"At the time that I came to them I was hopeless and helpless," she said.

By the time she left the center for good - her life had new meaning.

"I had good paying job that took me off public assistance and helped me to pay my bills, on time, every month, and bring me hope."