St. Pius X Catholic School in Flint Township closing after this school year

(2/14/2020) - St. Pius X Catholic School in Flint Township will be closing at the end of this school year due to declining numbers of students and parishioners at the attached church.

The Catholic Diocese of Lansing made the announcement Friday. Father Anthony Strouse, the pastor of Saint Pius X, said declining numbers made the school financially unsustainable.

“This is the most heartbreaking day and the most heartbreaking decision of my 10 years as a priest,” Strouse said.

St. Pius X Catholic School opened in 1962 at 3139 Hogarth Ave., but its enrollment declined by 50% over the past decade. Charts from the diocese show more than 200 students were enrolled in the 2010-2011 school year, but only 115 are enrolled this year.

At the same time, attendance at Mass has declined from nearly 1,000 per week in 2010 to about 350 per week now. Weekly collections brought in nearly $700,000 in 2010, but that has plunged to around $450,000 now.

Catholic church and school leaders are offering the remaining students at St. Pius X school admission to other Catholic schools in Genesee County at reduced tuition rates.

“The Catholic school community in Genesee County will make sure we rally around the parents, staff and students of Saint Pius X School in the coming days and weeks,” said Kasey Cronin, executive director of Genesee County Catholic Schools.